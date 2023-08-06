Bezzecchi crashed at Silverstone

Marco Bezzecchi ended the British Grand Prix prematurely due to a crash at Stowe while he was in second position behind Francesco Bagnaia. The VR46 rider immediately had the front tire lockup when he picked up the brake lever and was then sucked into the slipstream of his brand mate, thus being unable to avoid locking up the front in any way. Luca Marini finished in seventh position, but he is disappointed with his performance. Their statements are below.

The words of Marco Bezzecchi

“A real shame, because we missed an important opportunity to achieve an important result at the end of a very positive weekend. As soon as I entered the curve, I had a front tire lockup. I was in Pecco’s slipstream, so the bike didn’t stop, but actually picked up even more speed. Then, at the second touch of the brake, I lost the front end and I couldn’t do anything to avoid the crash. I’m going home to put this Sunday behind me and get back on track in Austria with the same pace seen here.”

The words of Luca Marini

“In general, I was expecting a better feeling today and also a different position. I struggled a lot, especially immediately after the start. When the track isn’t rubberized, I have no feeling at the rear and I lose a lot in acceleration. I had to give up positions, then the sensations started to get better and, with more flat tyres, I set some good lap times. It started to rain and I found myself battling with other riders, but I was unable to move up the standings. I was expecting a different weekend. I lose a lot in acceleration in these conditions, an aspect on which we have to work a lot for the future as well.”