Italian derby

Despite the few overtakings seen on the track, especially in the battle for the top positions, this afternoon’s San Marino Grand Prix was anything but easy for the protagonists of MotoGP. In particular, Sunday in Misano was quite tiring for Marco Bezzecchi and Pecco Bagnaia, returning from the heavy ailments in Barcelona and capable despite the problems of being protagonists, crossing the finish line in second and third position, behind the unreachable Jorge Martin. The two friends also have battled directly, one against the other, for the place of honor. In the end it was Bezzecchi who prevailed, who also joked with the reigning champion on one ‘faired’ given to him by his training partner.

“Pecco is a bastard – commented the Rimini native Sky Sports MotoGPby way of teasing – because he didn’t want to admit the careening, but in the end he’s okay with it. Everyone does their own thing, the entrance was there. I joke with Pecco and annoy him, but in his shoes I would have done the same. I tried to overtake Jorge at turn 2, but I couldn’t and I had to brake a little more. When I braked he was on my right and managed to throw it in harder: he practically went around me and he always annoys me because he overtakes me on the outside, but sooner or later…”, Bezzecchi threatened with a smile. A series of overtaking after overtaking with Bagnaia slowed down Bezzecchi also in an attempt to stay behind Martin straight away.

Martin’s escape

“Pecco is the driver who faces the ‘Sunset’ best of all – recognized Bezzecchi – he is the absolute strongest there and I knew he could hang up, but not knowing how far away he was I tried to break away as much as I could. Having been behind them for a few laps the tire was hot and I suffered a big front-lock. Remembering Silverstone I told myself to let go of the brake and I went a little wide and unfortunately Pecco passed me straight away. It would have been a great opportunity to be able to follow Jorge and fight for first position. Unfortunately I made this mistake and I think it’s the only thing I have to complain about about this race, but that’s how it went now and I’m sorry, I made a mistake“.

Bezzecchi inevitably has a physical level suffered the waste of the Catalan fall: “It’s difficult to explain the effort, but it was hard. At the beginning, with the adrenaline of the race, I felt better than yesterday, I knew that I would face pain and therefore I was mentally prepared but later, when I was behind Pecco and Jorge, I wasn’t able to overtake them and I started to struggle with the front. The bike got more physical and I started to suffer more, so I did some elastic. When I managed to pass Pecco I had fresh air and despite the pain the bike started to work very well. At that point I managed to escape from Pecco, but unfortunately Jorge was too far away. I am sorry because I wanted to give a victory to the fans and my team with all my heart – concluded Bezzecchi – but it was the best I could do. Unfortunately I couldn’t do more than that. Without pain? I have a hard time imagining how it would have gone“.