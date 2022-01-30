Among the protagonists of the shakedown scheduled in Malaysia at Sepang which will involve various protagonists of the MotoGP 2022 – here you will find all the details relating to the times and the riders expected on the track – there will also be Marco Bezzecchiexpected to debut in the premier class alongside Luca Marini on a Ducati prepared by the VR46 team.

The rider from Romagna, born in 1998, in 2018 was the protagonist of a great season in Moto3 riding the KTM losing the World Cup in a sprint to Jorge Martin. In 2019 he got into Moto2 as part of the official program of the Austrian company that had ‘parked’ him in the Tech3 satellite structure with which he experienced a difficult season with two tenth places as the best results. The VR46 team in 2020 joined him alongside Luca Marini and ‘Bez’ completely changed gear compared to the previous season, obtaining two victories and finishing in fourth place in the drivers’ standings behind champion Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini and Sam Lowes.

2021 was supposed to be the year of the assault on the title before climbing into MotoGP, a goal achieved, but without being able to show off the ranks of reigning middle class champion, an honor that will go to Remy Gardner. On his social profile Marco Bezzecchi presented the helmet that he will use in the Malaysian shakedown. The VR46 pilot wanted to put an obvious P to emphasize the status of a beginner, as is usually the case with those who start driving a car. Obviously, Bezzecchi’s ‘driving school’ is the VR46 motoscuola, since Marco is a member of the academy founded by Valentino Rossi.