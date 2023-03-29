Bezzecchi and Marini: how they present themselves in Argentina

Just under a week after the podium conquered by Marco Bezzecchi in Portugal, the team Mooney VR46 arrives in Argentina with a different climate inside his garage: while the rider from Rimini is still enthusiastic about the 3rd place obtained in the first GP of the year, his teammate Luca Marini on the other hand, he will want to take advantage of the South American event to quickly forget what happened in Portimao: after crashing during the Sprint race, hitting Enea Bastianini at turn 5 in an accident that caused his compatriot to fracture his scapula (who however he accepted his opponent’s apologies), the number 10 was then unable to complete even Sunday’s race.

At Termas de Rio Hondo to forget Portimao

An authentic sporting disaster that Valentino Rossi’s half-brother will therefore want to file away at Termas de Rio Hondo, thus commenting on his sensations in view of this weekend’s Argentine Grand Prix: “I’m happy to be back on track right away – has explained – I can’t wait to leave the Portimao GP behind me. Let’s go to Termas with a clear mind to get off to a good start on Friday and do a good reset. Ride calmly, take the measurements of a track where no one has tested. I like the track a lot, but I’m not the only one, many will be fast here. We start from the same basis as the test to do well”.

Two consecutive podiums?

On the other hand, those who will try to repeat the last round of the championship are obviously Bezzecchi, who also retired from the Sprint but subsequently made a comeback in the race up to 3rd place: “It will be difficult to confirmbut in Argentina, last year, I was very fast – he has declared – I hit the first points in the Top class and then the TOP10. Let’s keep going like this: let’s keep our feet on the ground even if a start like this is crazy. We’ve been working hard since Friday which, with this year’s new schedule, becomes a very important day”.

Argentine memories

In addition to the result indicated by Bezzecchi, the Termas de Rio Hondo track gave number 72 other joys: in 2018 he was in fact author of his first victory in Moto3, a statement that contributed to his transition to the higher category together with two other victories in Austria and in Japan. Last year, this time in MotoGP, Marini was also a protagonist in qualifying with the conquest of the front row, in third position.