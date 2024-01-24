Bezzecchi in love with the new VR46: “A new chapter begins” | FP

Here is the new VR46

New colors and new main sponsor: it is with a completely revised livery that the Pertamina VR46 Racing Team is approaching the new season, doing so with the first step of presenting the Ducati Desmosedici to the public. During the event held in Riccione, in addition to Valentino Rossi and the top management of the Indonesian company, title sponsor of the team, the two riders obviously could not be missing: the new entry Fabio Di Giannantonio, arriving from the Gresini team, and the reconfirmed Marco Bezzecchi.

“It's a fantastic day for us, Let's start a new chapter also with this new partner – declared #72 – it will be beautiful and I can't wait to get on the bike. Fabio and I have known each other our whole lives. We have always been adversaries and our careers, for better or worse, have always intersected since we started with high wheels, then Pre-GP, Moto3 up to MotoGP.”

The comment

Bezzecchi also expressed a brief opinion on the aesthetics of the bike, completely revised and modified compared to that of 2023. A fluorescent yellow tone on the fairings is added to a prevalence of white, in addition to the red of the sponsor: “For me it is a fantastic bike, very beautiful and different from the previous ones – he added – I think it is really special, and hopefully also very fast“.