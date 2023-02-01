He will certainly be among the riders to follow closely in the 2023 MotoGP World Championship Marco Bezzecchi. The Rimini native born in 1998 who made his debut in the premier class in 2022 not only won the title of rookie of the year, but also took away the satisfaction of getting on the podium at Assen in the Netherlands, also achieving a pole position in Thailand to then show off in Australia and Malaysia other performances by top riders ended at the foot of the podium on both occasions.

After such a 2022, it is logical that to record an improvement in 2023 the bar is high: “In 2023 I want to improve and take my first MotoGP victory“, declared Bezzecchi to the microphones of Sky Sports on the occasion of the Caschi d’Oro award ceremony, an event by the weblog Motosprint. The VR46 rider is back from a two-day test in Portimao in Portugal with all of Valentino Rossi’s academy who in turn took part in this training session on the track. “It’s always nice to get on the track, plus Valentino was there too, it’s certainly better than going to the gym”the words of Bezzecchi.

From Friday 10 February to Sunday 12 MotoGP teams and riders will be involved in the first winter test session scheduled at Sepang in Malaysia, a track where Bezzecchi has already shown that he can go fast, the perfect setting for getting in tune with the Ducati GP -22 fresh from the title with Francesco Bagnaia: “In Valencia we only had a smattering, I will definitely have a competitive bikethat of Pecco, which will represent a step forward compared to the one I used in 2022. We will have to understand how it works, however”concluded the VR46 pilot.

After the tests in Malaysia the next session will be in March a Portimao, which will be the stage on March 24 for the first Grand Prix of the season anticipated on Saturday by the first Sprint Race, the great novelty of MotoGP in 2023. Bezzecchi will have 42 chances to achieve his first victory in the premier class.