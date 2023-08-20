Marco Bezzecchi’s words to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP

“I’m quite well physically. This morning when I woke up, my left shoulder was fine, while my right hurt slightly, but so little that I tried this morning without painkillers. But then it got worse and I wanted to understand how much it hurt. For the race I took a painkiller and now I’m fine. I give 8 when I overtake Marquez, but also 7.5, because I screwed up two attempts, but I’m happy because I cooked it a bit for 2-3 rounds and I was going fast at Turn-8, I had a lot of traction and I managed the tires very well, so I’m very happy.”

Difficult overtaking

“It’s difficult in general to overtake in the MotoGP because everyone goes very fast, but Alex is one who brakes very hard and our bike brakes hard. The problem for me is that, having always been behind someone, I had high blood pressure and I used to stretch a bit. When I got under him I tried to throw myself in too ‘hope in god’, and in fact twice I was wrong. It was the only way to bring down the temperature and pressure of the tyre, which was really high. On the third time I saw that in sector three I was fast and I tried to take the right margin at the start of the lap to get him close to the end of sector three, and when I passed him in sector 9 it was good. In any case, it was tough because he was strong, but maybe I managed the tire better and had good grip. In sector 1 I felt a little stronger, but passing there was difficult and I had tried to overtake that Quartararo had done to Jack because I had come out strong from 1 and I found myself there. I thought about giving it a try, but it ended up taking me out and wasting my time, and that’s when I told myself to try again.”

Redemption after the disappointment of Sprint

“Yesterday I was very sorry because I thought I could do well, I don’t know if like today or not, but I would have been in the game. Together with the boys I managed to transform this disappointment into a positive charge. I got a little carried away by the desire to do yesterday in Q2 because I was fast on Friday, and so I put on a little pressure by telling myself that I should have done more when instead it was ‘enough’ to do the same in terms of riding, not in terms of position. If I had ridden calmer and more smoothly like on Friday I probably would have done a better time and I wouldn’t have found myself in the middle of the chaos in Turn-1.”