After starting off on the right foot at Mugello with second position at the end of Saturday’s Sprint, few – including the rider from Rimini himself – would have imagined the disappointing performance put on the track by Marco Bezzecchi during the Sunday race.

The centaur of Valentino Rossi’s team finished in eighth place, more than twelve seconds behind the winner Francesco Bagnaia. The meager booty has removed ‘Bez’ from the lead in the drivers’ standings, which still sees Bagnaia leading with 21 points advantage over the friend-rival.

There will be an opportunity for Bezzecchi to redeem himself starting from the Sachsenring, a track that saw him finish on the podium in both Moto3 and Moto2. Last year the rider from Rimini didn’t particularly shine in Germany, 11th on the starting grid and also under the checkered flag.

Bezzecchi’s words in the press conference

“Frushing Sunday at the Mugello? I expected something more, beating Pecco would have been difficult, but I thought I’d stay close to Martin or Zarco and fight for the top5. Already at the start of the race I had bad sensations on the front. It took me a while to overcome the problem, in meeting here we understood the trouble, which was not due to my driving. We can now concentrate on the Sachsenring. I like this track a lot, even if it’s small for MotoGP. I’ve already finished on the podium in the lower categories, last year it didn’t go too badly. It will be difficult to stay close to Marc and Pecco here, but I will try to get a satisfactory result.”