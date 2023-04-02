MotoGP, in Argentina the first seal of the Bez

Marco Bezzecchi joins the club of winners of a MotoGP grand prix. Authoritative and impeccable the test of the Romagna rider, undisputed commander in the rain of Termas de Rio Hondo, on the saddle of a Ducati on which he feels wonderful. And now the Bez, also thanks to the fall of “Pecco” Bagnaia, is the new leader of the MotoGP standings. These are his sensations immediately after the checkered flag.

Bezzecchi’s words

“I am delighted, I have no words. Honestly today I woke up with a strange feeling: I knew I could be fast but I didn’t expect to be so fast. I was scared of the water, because usually I don’t go very well with the MotoGP in the wet, but today was fantastic: I had an incredible feeling right from the first meter of the warm up. I enjoyed the bike, I talked to him to stay focused. It was hard, but it was also a beautiful feeling. I also want to thank all six VR46 Academy riders, the Ducati team, my friends, family, fans and everyone who always supports me.“.

Zarco’s words

“I’m really happy. It’s a track where we have a lot of grip in the wet. The others can be very fast at the start, and in fact I lost some time. At the beginning I really couldn’t do the times: I could more or less fight, but I didn’t do the times. But after half the race, when the tire started to wear, I had a really good feeling on the bike and was able to ride in my style. Clearly the leaders were too far away, I was in seventh or eighth position and I couldn’t even see them. But then with Pecco’s crash I gained a position: at that point I also said to myself ‘Oh God, if I catch these three up front, maybe I’ll go to the podium’. Luckily it was the last lap, otherwise I wouldn’t have been able to recover this position. However I rode well, I think I managed to make the difference: it’s a nice podium and it’s 20 points that I’m happy to take home. I’m very, very happy, it’s nice to be on the podium“.

Marquez’s words

“I’m clearly very happy with this podium, we did our best, giving everything and getting a lot of points for the championship, and that’s important too. It was easy to make a mistake, I had a lot of problems with the rear and the grip towards the end when Johann arrived. However I am very happy, after Aragon 2020 (last podium of the Spaniard before today, ed) I’ve had a particularly long journey. It was a crazy day, the bike was great and my team was fantastic. Let’s keep working like this and surely more good things will come“.