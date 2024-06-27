Marco Bezzecchieleventh in the world championship with the Ducati VR46, took part in the Press conference of the Thursday of the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen, eighth stage of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar.

The Italian has recently made official his transfer to Aprilia for the next two seasons. Below are his statements.

Excellent results in Assen

“This track is fantastic for meI like it a lot. There are some long, fast corners that I love. I’ve done well there in the past and I hope to bring home a good result after the break. I hope we can bring home a good weekend.”

The Aprilia choice

“Becoming an official driver is a dream for every driver. My goal was to grow, improve and then get to the factory. For me it was the best choice that I could take.”

Leaving VR46

“Last year Rossi didn’t tell me to stay, he made me an offer and I chose to stay. He did the same thing this year. I spoke to him and he understood my decision. Obviously it’s difficult, because I was very happy with the team, but a place in the factory was a goal and Valentino was happy for me.

In 2023 I had the opportunity to change teams, if I had changed I would have only done it for an official team. I could have gone to Pramac, excellent offer. This year I had that opportunity and I took it. I’ve talked about it a lot with Valentino these days, we met on Monday for the match for Italy. I was afraid to tell him, but he understood and he was a good friend.”

Being an official pilot

“It’s hard to imagine, it will be my first experience of this kind. But being in a factory team is completely different, talking to the others at VR46 I discovered many things. I don’t know the job I will do, but I’m curious to find out.”