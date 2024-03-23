by VALERIO BARRETTA

Team VR46, a Saturday without points

It is certainly not an ideal period for Marco Bezzecchi and the whole VR46 team. The relationship between the Bez and the Ducati GP23 struggles to take off, and this can also be seen from 11th place in the Portimão Sprint, where the usual problems at the start were added to those when braking and cornering, with a bike that struggles to “get into ” with the brakes (something inherent to the #72's driving style) and would like the driver to leave them when he bends. In doing so, the Rimini native in brawl he relies on his instincts, losing precious time: it is not surprising that he only moved up one position compared to the one he had at the end of the first lap.

Bezzecchi's words

“A halfway day: I'm happy with what we did in qualifying, while the gap to the leaders, compared to Qatar, is very small. In the race, however, I immediately made a mistake at the startI struggled with the clutch, the bike wheelied a lot and I lost acceleration“, this is the comment of #72.

“Unfortunately, it's really difficult to recover on the Sprint, also considering that, despite the step forward, I still don't have the confidence I had last year in driving. For tomorrow, with the M on the back, I think it will be better, we're not in a bad situation in terms of pace“.

The words of Di Giannantonio

Things went even worse for Fabio By Giannantoniowho fell a third of the way through Sprint: “A real shame about the crash, we really struggled today. I expected a step forward from yesterday, but instead I lose a lot on the exit, especially in turn 5 and in the last sector. We need to understand why and keep working. On the positive side, I had an excellent start at the start, perhaps one of my best starts. I was recovering, but I made a mistake at turn 11, I didn't engage the gear properly and I crashed. I'm very sorry for the team, I hope to have a better race tomorrow“.