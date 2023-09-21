Bezzecchi in India to continue to amaze

The big surprise of the 2023 MotoGP world championship is, without fear of denial, Marco Bezzecchi. The rider from Valentino Rossi’s team, riding a Ducati GP22, is currently third in the championship, -65 from leader Bagnaia, and managed to collect something like two pole positions, two victories and a total of six podiums. The last of these arrived at Misano Adriatico, Bezzecchi’s home race, who managed to place second in both the Sprint and the Sunday race, despite the physical difficulties caused by the bad fall at the first corner in Barcelona.

In recent weeks ‘Bez’ has formalized his decision to continue in 2024 with his current team, VR46. Not an easy choice, given that the rider from Rimini will be riding a bike from the previous season and has, in fact, given up on an official bike – still Ducati – in order not to change teams and move to Prima Pramac.

The next stage of the championship will be in India, at the Buddh International Circuit, a track unknown to all the riders, as it is new to the world championship calendar.

Bezzecchi’s words at the press conference

“Impressions of the circuit? I liked the paddock and the pitlane, I walked the track, it has curves that I appreciate and an impressive straight. I find it beautiful, I can’t wait to try it on a motorbike, especially the parabolic one.

Relations with India? Without Mahindra and then the Academy, it would have been difficult for me to do the world championship. For me it was an excellent school, I made their last podium.



The week after Misano was tough, during the weekend I put a lot of strain on my hand and I have a bone hematoma which is absorbing very slowly. This causes me pain. At Misano I gave my best, I was happy with the result. This track is less physically stressful and I will do everything I can to stay at the front.

Morbidelli in the Ducati family? From a preparation point of view there will be competition, it will be tough. Frankie is a fighter, but it’s going to be fun and I can’t wait to welcome him.

Pecco’s starting device? No, I didn’t receive it, unfortunately.”