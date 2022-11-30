Marco Bezzecchi closed the 2022 season, his and the entire Team’s first in MotoGP, with the title of Rookie of the Year, an objective he had missed in Moto3 and Moto2, but which he achieved, with two races to spare, in Australia, in the top class. A prestigious result for the entire Mooney VR46 Racing Team: a team made up of young technicians and mechanics, many of whom come from the lower categories or are starting out in new positions and responsibilities. Twenty races in one go, astride his Ducati Desmosedici GP, a triumphant Sunday in Assen with second place under the checkered flag and an impressive season finale with Marco among the absolute protagonists. Pole position at the Chang Circuit, P4 at Phillip Island (first across the finish line among the Independents ed) after a hard-fought GP and the comeback that left him at the foot of the podium in Malaysia. All crucial pieces that are worth 111 points in the general classification (P14 ed) with a total of ten placements in the Top-10. Below are Bezzecchi’s words relating to a championship to be framed.

The 2022 season – “The balance of this 2022 is certainly positive: as a team, we have grown and we have taken a big step forward during the season. We finished in the best possible way, we were really competitive in the finale and we collected very solid results”.

The title of Rookie of the year – “If I think about it, what a rookie season in MotoGP. A podium, a pole, many times in the Top-10. Not bad for a category that I’ve dreamed of since I was a child and that I used to see on TV. The title of Rookie of the Year was a target from the beginning, but without too much pressure. I wanted to because it was my last chance to get this recognition after I had missed it in Moto3 and Moto2. It was my last chance. We are a rookie team in every sense: many of the guys come from Moto2, others, like Matteo (Flamigni, technical chief, ed), held a different role until last year. The boys impressed me because they grew up in a very short time, at an impressive speed. Our secret is there: they took the step before me and were able to give me the support and bike I needed. Luca’s team has also done something unique, the team is fantastic”.

The first steps with Ducati – “The first time on the Ducati was incredible. A fantastic feeling, speed and acceleration are a given. I was also very impressed by the braking, you don’t expect it”.

The click in Assen – “Something clicked in Assen: from that moment I started pushing even harder to be able to experience other days like this together with the whole team”.

The season finale – “I didn’t expect to win the rookie title with two races to go. The first possibilityI had it in Thailand. It was difficult, but after pole I believed in it. Unfortunately in the race we collected much less than we expected, the weather surprised us. Once in Australia, however, the atmosphere was much more relaxed. Phillip Island is a track that I’ve always liked, I wanted to do a great race, without thinking too much, and we achieved our goal on Sunday”.

MotoGP 2022 – “An unprecedented 2022: the level of the bike plus rider package is very high. All the bikes are practically factory, the differences between official and independent are minimal, everyone can be competitive. The best grill ever”.