Marco Bezzecchi he finished the last Grand Prix of the season in eleventh position, at the end of a difficult weekend, also characterized by a bad fall in the third free practice session which certainly did not help him to measure the bike and the circuit. In spite of everything, the exponent of the Mooney VR46 did not want to refrain from congratulating his brand mate Bagnaia, the great protagonist of the hot Sunday in Valencia. “I am very happy for Francesco because he deserves it a lot, in the end he was really the strongest of all. His second half of the season was incredible, he won seven races, setting a myriad of podiums and tape track records.“, declared the 1998 class in the interview given to Sky Sport MotoGP after the race. “Today perhaps Bagnaia had the c *** a little tight, but he made enough competition to take home the biggest piece of the pie. Congratulations to him and to Ducati, who gave us great support too”, Concluded the young centaur.





