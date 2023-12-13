Third in the world

Three pole positions, three victories (plus one in the Assen Sprint) and seven podiums overall, which become 13 also considering those obtained in the short races on Saturday. This was the loot – very respectable – collected by Marco Bezzecchi in his second season in MotoGP. Numbers that earned 'Bez' the third step of the podium in the general classification of the championship, behind the dueling Bagnaia-Martin.

The representative of the Mooney VR46 team also took away the satisfaction of being the best among the riders who had a 'dated' Desmosedici at their disposal. In fact, Bezzecchi contested the entire championship astride the GP22, while his rivals for the champion crown had the updated 23 version in their hands. The #72 was in contention for the title for long stretches of the championship, only raising the white flag in the last third of the season.

Difficult ending

In fact, from the Motegi weekend onwards, we were also accomplices several painful injuries, the Bez was no longer able to get on the podium in the long GPs, even managing only a third place in the Sprints in Indonesia. Thus, from the 44 points that he had behind Bagnaia after the race in India, Bezzecchi ended the championship even at -138 from the friend-rival.

“My 2023 season was, giving me a grade, 8 out of 10“ declared the Rimini centaur himself in a video published on the team's social channels. “It was only my second year in MotoGP and I was able to have several good races – Bezzecchi explained in detail – but the last part of the season was difficult, due to injuries. I hope next year I can improve this rating”. The challenge to Bagnaia, Martin and Marc Marquez is launched.