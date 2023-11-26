The other duel

Understandably in Valencia today all attention was on the duelists for the world champion crown, Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin. The internal challenge between the two Ducati riders, which was then resolved in Bagnaia’s favour, also due to Martin’s crash after just six laps of the race, however caused another duel that took place on the track to pass under a cone of shadow , which lasted only a few meters but is fueling a enormous fire of controversy in the MotoGP paddock. It’s about the comparison between Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquezwho came into contact during the first lap of the race.

The one who came out worst was the Italian from the Mooney VR46 team, who flew to the ground in a spectacular and dangerous manner and appeared after the race furious at the journalists’ microphones. Marquez’s last race in Honda also ended early, as the #93 was then knocked down by Jorge Martin, in a desperate attempt for the Prima-Pramac talent to make a comeback.

Contact with @marcmarquez93 resulted in a costly crash for Bezzecchi and no further action was taken 💥✅ The Italian did not mince his words after the race 😡#ValenciaGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/aRmgxJY9lm — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) November 26, 2023

Bezzecchi’s anger

Bezzecchi, speaking to the official MotoGP channel, has attacked the eight-time world champion head-on. “There’s nothing to explain – thundered #72 – he hit me and made me fall. This is what happened. Luckily I’m fine. I just have a little pain in my left shoulder and left foot. Why was no action taken? Because he’s Marc Marquez and nobody does anything to him“. Clear and decisive words, then reiterated in a connection with Sky Sports MotoGPduring which ‘Bez’ reiterated, without mincing words, “Marquez made me fall“.

For the commissioners everything is ok

The images, also relaunched by the MotoGP social channels, are quite clear: Marquez tries to pass to the inside and touches Bezzecchi’s bike, which goes off on a tangent and flies dramatically and spectacularly into the gravel. The commissioners opened an investigation into the episode during the race, but it ended with nothing, due to the Italian’s anger. Certainly, also considering that in 2024 Marc Marquez will also be a Ducati rider, it is expected that this new rivalry will only grow in size as time passes.