At the end of a race full of twists, falls, accidents and tensions Marco Bezzecchi he took home his second win of the season crossing the finish line first at Le Mans. The Italian won the French GP at the end of a splendid, dominant performance, and with this result he moved to just one point behind Pecco Bagnaia in the championship standings. The ‘Bez’ opened a Ducati hat-trick, all however made up of satellite bikes. Behind his Desmosedici of the Mooney VR46 the two Pramacs by Jorge Martin And Johann Zarco, who completed the French podium. Simon Crafar interviewed the top three finishers.

Marco Bezzecchi (1st, Ducati Mooney VR46)

“Today was great. I can finally cut my mustache, I just don’t like it. And then of course for the race, she was amazing. I had a good start and battling in the group was easier than yesterday. Then I tried to pick up the pace and it felt great on the bike. This result is for the boys and for my fans.”

Jorge Martin (2nd, Ducati Pramac)

“Today was a difficult race for me. I went straight at the start, almost collided with Bezzecchi, and was third at the time. I reassembled slowly but continuously and positively. I tried to stay calm, but then it was a great battle with Marquez. We’ve outdone each other 10 times. In the end I made a great overtaking and closed the road well. Then I felt that he had fallen behind me and I tried to keep Johann at a distance. The race was tough but it’s my first podium of the season and I’m very happy.”

Johann Zarco (3rd, Ducati Pramac)

“I feel very good. In the end I was at my limit. I wanted to catch Marc and Jorge, but I was too close and didn’t want to risk making mistakes. Luckily Marc made the mistake. I thought I was putting some pressure on my teammate, but he was really good. I’m also happy with the start, it was good. But Alex Marquez entered turn 6 very fast and to avoid him I had to widen. So what I gained in the beginning I lost there. Then I had to fight with the bike, there were a lot of crashes. Even with Fernandez it was tough, he was really good and I was struggling to overcome him. I had to wait to find a good pace. I’m happy with the podium at my home race in France. Being on the podium in the MotoGP 1000 race is a great honour”.