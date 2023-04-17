More and more leaders

The golden moment of the Mooney VR46 team does not stop, unexpectedly becoming the reference team in the MotoGP at the start of the season. The team owned by Valentino Rossi was also the protagonist on the roller coaster in Austin. To shine first was the second place grabbed by Luca Marini, at his first career podium in the premier class; but the spotlight is also taken by them Marco Bezzecchiwho taking advantage of the many falls around him – above all that of Pecco Bagnaia – brought home a good sixth place which allows him to keep the lead in the rankingsand indeed to extend to +11 on the reigning champion.

Tire management to be improved

“I am happy with the weekend – commented the Rimini native born in 1998 – On Friday we had a lot of problems and my feeling wasn’t perfect. On Saturday, however, we managed to take a big step and in the race it was very easy to make a few mistakes and lose everything“. Difficulties also had to face Bezzecchi, who found himself dealing with one imperfect tire management: “The pace wasn’t bad, but maybe I started too fast. I pushed a lot and ran out of front tyre. The last 7 laps I was exhausted, I had to slow down and lost fourth place. This is perhaps the only regret“.

Team spirit

“I defend the first position in the championship – concluded the Ducati centaur – even if it is really still very early to make these arguments. But it’s always a great feeling. Congratulations to Luca, he deserves it, and to the whole team. This group is doing something fantastic”he added, celebrating his box mate’s second place.

Performance continuity

After the first three rounds of the season Bezzecchi remains the only rider on the grid to have finished all Sunday’s races in the top six positions. An impressive continuity of performance which is the key to his supremacy. Also considering the Sprint tests, the Italian only missed the points in the Saturday race at Portimao, in which he had crashed on the second lap. Otherwise he has always collected heavy points.