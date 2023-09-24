The Indian GP reopens World . The slide of Francesco Bagnaia bring you closer Marco Bezzecchi , winner at the Buddh Circuit. Now the Ducati VR46 rider is 44 points behind the world championship leader: “It was a long and hard race. I started better. I immediately took the lead and concentrated on my pace. I was one with the bike. I dedicate the victory to Filippo Mometto and his family”. Then Sky explains to the microphones: “This is my most important victory taking into account the last period. I tried to get in front because I was tired of struggling with the tyres: I chose the soft, but it wasn’t a given to be able to do the whole race in this way. Lately when braking I’ve been closer to Bagnaia who is the reference. I tried to reach the limit when braking during testing.”

Tiring day for Jorge Martin: second in the race and close in the World Championship, now just 13 points behind Bagnaia, he felt a slight illness after the race. As a precaution he was admitted to the medical center. Excellent third place for Fabio Quartararo. The Yamaha rider returns to the podium after 161 days, for the first time since the GP of the Americas: “I gave everything, it was a tough race. I lost a lot in acceleration, but I think it was one of my best performances. Today I can sleep happy – says the Frenchman -. I was struggling to ride at the beginning, but the pace was very good. Yamaha’s problem is being able to overtake the other bikes: when we are behind, we struggle. We have to find a way to qualify in the front rows Opportunities like today must be exploited.”