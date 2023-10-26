‘Bez’ further and further from the top

After the exploits at the beginning and mid-season – where he achieved 1 Sprint victory and 3 GPs with a 2022 bike – Marco Bezzecchi in this final part of the championship he undoubtedly went downhill, also thanks to the unfortunate injury he suffered between Motegi and Mandalika.

The Rimini native returned to the track in record time, but obviously in far from optimal physical conditions and this triptych of consecutive races certainly didn’t help his body. If in the Indonesian Sprint he managed to bring home a surprising third place, he was unable to do the same in the long race of Mandalika – finished fifth – and in that of Phillip Island – finished sixth.

However, the rider from Rimini from Valentino Rossi’s team is firmly in third place in the championship, 73 points away from the leader Francesco Bagnaia – a gap that is objectively very difficult to fill -, but with a 69 point advantage over Brad Binder’s fourth position, a sufficient margin to look forward to the last three world weekends with serenity. Now the MotoGP moves to Thailand, a circuit where the ‘Bez’ won two pole positions (2018 in Moto3 and 2022 in MotoGP), but where he only achieved a 10th place in Moto2 in 2019.

Bezzecchi’s words at the press conference

“I can’t complain too much physically. Removing the stitches was a step forward, I’m very proud of the scar. With the cancellation of the Australian Sprint I had more time to recover my shoulder and arm. I’m happy to get back on the bike and find out how it goes. In Indonesia it was really painful, just five days had passed since the operation and everything hurt, in Australia it was more a question of fatigue. I expected less difficulty and I don’t know what to expect for this race. I knew I would have to suffer, I can handle the pain and I have to try to push. Last year’s pole? I really like this track, I won my first pole in MotoGP, I like how you brake hard here, but there is also a very smooth part. I think I’ve improved in braking and we’ll see how it goes, physical permitting. Fight for the title? It’s actually tough at the moment, I’m a bit too far behind. Pecco and Jorge are a little stronger than me. In Indonesia I just tried to survive, the longer you stay away from the bike the longer it takes you to recover. I didn’t want to lose the momentum, but it was difficult not to lose points. I will fight until the end and if there is a chance, I will fight until the end. Ducati in front? We are not that much faster on the straight than KTM, Aprilia and Honda. We are very strong in braking, we have very strong riders in this. The battle will be close.