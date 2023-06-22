Being third in the championship after seven weekends in 2023 is certainly a prestigious result Marco Bezzecchiwho, despite a few more difficulties at Mugello and Sachsenring, has already collected more points than he had in all of 2022. The driver from Rimini is in fact at 126 (-34 from Francesco Bagnaia), while the last year he stopped at 111 (14th in the general standings).

Reassured by the fourth place obtained in the Sunday race in Germany – after the disappointing Sprint finished seventh -, Bezzecchi hopes to return to the top3 already in Assen, a track that last year gave him his first podium in the premier class, with the place of honor in just four tenths behind the winner Bagnaia.

Bezzecchi’s words in the press conference



“Expectations for Assen? Surely it is a circuit that I love. When I arrived here yesterday, I remembered my first MotoGP podium, which was beautiful. I know I will have to be very concentrated for this weekend. The track suits my riding style and I can’t wait to jump on the bike.

Last year was a big confidence booster for me. I had struggled all weekend, then on Saturday I did well. In the race with the Soft I then finished second. Since then something clicked in my head, it was a special moment. Now it’s a matter of continuing and maintaining focus.

Mugello and Sachsenring difficulty? We saw during the first part of the championship that with the Sprints everything can change completely. In Italy I did well in the Sprint and not so well in the race, in Germany on the contrary. As soon as you miss something, with such a high level, you miss out. It’s not easy, but my team is trusting me and working hard and I’m happy with this. Format changes? I would like to leave everything like this.”