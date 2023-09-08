Great Friday for Mooney VR46

Really solid day1 for the Mooney VR46 Racing Team at the GP of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera with Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini respectively in first and fifth place in the provisional standings and both qualified for Q2.

Immediately among the fastest and at ease on the Ducati Desmosedici GP, despite the pain in his left thumb, a consequence of last Sunday’s crash in Catalunya, Marco stopped the clock at 1:30.846, the new track record. Luca was also constant on pace, just three tenths off the provisional pole, thanks to a best lap of 1:31.187 and ready to have his say tomorrow in qualifying.

Bezzecchi’s words

“A tough day, but I’m happy, the track record, then here at home, is always a great result. My hand hurts more than expected, especially from a race perspective, while on the fast lap it didn’t bother me. I thought I would struggle in the central part of the track, but the point where I suffer most is T1. I’ll try to manage my energy as best as possible tomorrow. It’s a very long day, between qualifying and the race, but overall the sensations are more than positive and I won’t give up”.

Marine’s words

“Today went decidedly well: we immediately found a lot of grip on the track, I didn’t consider it. Yesterday there were the MotoE tests and the asphalt was more rubbery than expected. I wasn’t perfect in the afternoon, with the temperature I struggled more, I used two warmed tires, then the yellow flags. I hit Q2 in the final stages and I’m happy, a crucial step for the rest of the weekend”.