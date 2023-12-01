Exaggerated statements

“No one touches him because he is Marc Marquez“. “I don’t waste time with this character“. This was the back and forth in front of the cameras post-race in Valencia Marco Bezzecchi And Marc Marquez. The two ended up in contact during the first lap in Turn-3. Marquez was on the inside, Bezzecchi set the trajectory from the outside towards Turn-4 and the two touched, with Bezzecchi being on the outside falling.

The VR46 rider was furious because Marc Marquez he had not been penalized and for the fact that no replays of what happened between the two had been aired. Bezzecchi and Marquez have often ended up at loggerheads in 2023. In France, for example, Bezzecchi attacked Marquez at the Garage Vert hairpin, exaggerating and forcing the eight-time world champion to end up off the track. A maneuver for which the VR46 driver was forced to give up a position (to Jorge Martin).

Bezzecchi then left in Marc Marquez’s motorhome in Valencia to have a face to face with the new Ducati rider after what happened at the start. A meeting which then led to reconstructions by some media according to which Bezzecchi would have heavily addressed the Spanish driver.

The rider from Romagna wanted to categorically deny having uttered words that did not belong to him: “I don’t want to go into details, it was a private conversation, but I read some articles in which very bad things were said that I never said – declared Bezzecchi as reported by today’s edition of the Spanish sports newspaper AS – I told him what I thought, you all know how I am. He did the same to me. But I have read very ugly and absolutely false things that I wouldn’t even say to my worst enemy. I’m not like that. I think I had the balls to go straight to him and tell him what I thought. That’s what I did because that’s what I do with everyone, I say what I think, I don’t care about the comments, but reading those nasty things was a bad pill to swallow because it’s not the truth.”