With the two sixth places in Austin, Marco Bezzecchi he managed to keep his lead in the championship, increasing his lead in the standings over his friend-rival Francesco Bagnaia to 11 points. The Italian driver can be satisfied for having maximized the result in an undoubtedly difficult weekend, in which he had to face Q2 on Saturday morning. The centaur of the VR46 team arrives in Jerez de la Frontera with the hope of keeping the top of the standings, on a track that he appreciates and which has given him three podium finishes since he has been racing in the World Championship.

Bezzecchi’s words in the press conference

“In Texas it was not easy for me, I’ve had problems since Friday. But in any case I was able to recover and bring home a good race. In the end I got some points, despite the difficulties. The goal was to do better than the previous year in Austin and I succeeded.

Expectations for Jerez? I don’t know, but it’s a nice circuit that I really like. I can’t wait to race here with this Ducati, I studied what Pecco did last year and all the other Ducatisti. VR46 in the lead? We are doing a great job, for now everything is fine. My team is making a lot of efforts. We can say that there is a positive trend and we hope to continue like this.

Having Valentino Rossi here is great and it can help us in so many ways. He has all the experience in the world and will be able to give us advice on how to approach riding and the bike. Tire pressure? I would prefer not to have this rule, here we could have problems with these temperatures. Who do I predict will take pole? I say Bagnaia. Who will win the Sprint? I still say Pecco or I, I would like to be in battle with him for first place. Who will win the Sunday GP? Bagnaia again.”