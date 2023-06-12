Half protagonist

The weekend of Mugello, in front of an audience of great occasions ready as never before to cheer on the many Italian pilots protagonists on the track, it seemed that it should be the perfect theater for the umpteenth challenge of this start of the season between Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi. The two, on the other hand, having arrived at the Italian GP separated by only one point in the championship, staged their private derby only halfway through. In fact, after the duel in the Sprint race on Saturday, which ended with the victory of Bagnaia and the second place of Bezzecchi, the race witnessed a solo by the reigning world champion.

Missed duel

Bezzecchi, on the other hand, sank into the rear, finishing only in eighth place, also facilitated by the two crashes of the Marquez brothers. A empty passage which in such a long and particular season is more than understandable – especially for a young rider like Bezzecchi – but which hurts because it came unexpectedly and moreover in front of the home crowd. It is therefore understandable how Bez himself, still second in the World Championship but now at -21 from Bagnaia and with only a three-point margin over Jorge Martin, expressed embitterment to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP after the race.

Difficult Sunday

“I don’t know exactly what kind of problems we had because we haven’t analyzed them yet – explained the pilot of the Mooney VR46 team – However at the third corner I realized that I would struggle for the whole race, because I entered and took a big lock ahead. Strangely I had no confidence and I lost more and more confidence lap by lap. I couldn’t stop and do practically nothing. I was going really slowly, but it’s strange because I went very fast on Saturday and in the warm-up and I expected to do a little more. I had to survive and luckily I brought home a little something, even if it wasn’t what we wanted. They can affect different aspects, but us We checked the tire pressures and everything was fine. The temperature was obviously warmer than on Saturday, but it wasn’t out of the ordinary“.

Tire crisis (also).

Continuing his analysis, Bezzecchi also highlighted how he soon found himself in tire crisis: “By pulling away earlier, I had to open the throttle early, because I entered the corner slowly, and in this way I also warmed up the rear tyre. It was like a dog chasing its tail. The main problem was with the front, which didn’t give me confidence: I took a lot of risks, I couldn’t keep up with anyone, I didn’t overtake and it was a really difficult race. I’m really disappointed and I’m sorry because we did a good job, but now there is Germany already next week and therefore we are ready. In the end you always learn, even and above all when you struggle“.