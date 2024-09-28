The return of the Bez

The Sprint race of the Indonesian GP finally gave us back a Marco Bezzecchi in ‘2023 format’, competitive and fast not only for a placing but for the victory. In the end, however, the standard bearer of the VR46 team had to settle for a fourth place finish which has a bitter aftertaste. In fact, for a long time Bez, after Jorge Martin’s fall at the start of the race, remained in Pecco Bagnaia’s wake. The episode that changed the race of #72 – and which could also ruin that of the reigning world champion – however came on lap 7 of 13. Bezzecchi looked for a deep detachmentbut it arrived too long managing to dodging the friend-rival’s motorbike by only centimeters. This error caused the rider from Rimini to fall from second to fourth, without however having consequences that could have turned out to be much worse.

What a scare when braking

“In the variation before the braking one I took a small swing and My brake pads split – explained Bezzecchi to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP at the end of the Sprint race – so when I braked I had to pull, release and withdraw the brake because at the beginning I got the lever at the knob, so I went long for that reason. I risked touching Pecco and luckily I managed to avoid it, but it was that episode that compromised everything. I didn’t expect my pills to pop, otherwise I would have stopped a little earlier. I brake with three fingers, but the lever crushed my little finger and the bike slowed down too little. For this reason I immediately had to let go and take the brake again. It’s a mix of things: you have to be quick and good at trying to understand the situation to avoid the rider in front. But it also takes a bit of assbecause sometimes you take it anyway“.

Nothing soft tomorrow

Fear and missed opportunity aside, Bezzecchi can be more than happy with the result achieved: “Even after the mistake I did 30.2, 30.2 and 30.4, so I was running well and logically I’m sorry I didn’t get on the Sprint podium, but we’ll have another opportunity tomorrow. Rubber for tomorrow? Compared to Misano, it is more difficult to do the entire race on the soft here because consumption is quite high. Now I have to look at the data from this Sprint because I managed the tire well, but in the long race it’s more difficult. Tomorrow it will be better to use the average. Misano-2, where I was the only one on the soft, was an exception because I didn’t go at all on the medium, so it was the only option. We’re doing better here“.