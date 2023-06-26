Friends rather than rivals

Overtaking and friendship, teasing and respect, challenging the limit on the track and the ability to hug each other as soon as the checkered flag has dropped. Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi are givingSunday after Sunday, the demonstration of what should be the essence of sport: challenge each other to the maximum of one’s abilities, without ruining the human relationships that are outside the circuit. The Assen race, won by Bagnaia in front of Bezzecchi – after the outcome of the Sprint had been the opposite – confirmed this beautiful habit. The retro-podium in fact saw i two friends laughing, joking and teasing each other good-naturedly in the presence of a very amused Aleix Espargarò, third at the finish line with the Aprilia.

Protagonist tires

The TV footage, as has become a tradition, went to peek at the moments preceding the award ceremony, in which the first three classified really talked about everything. “It took me 15 laps to pass Binder“, Bezzecchi’s first comment. Then it was Aleix Espargarò’s turn to point out that he had “I ran the whole race without the wing. I don’t know how you can have a race without a wing“. At this point the discussion has moved on to the tyressore point of the day given the heat, with Bagnaia who introduced the topic: “I think next year we have to ask for the H-type tire up front“. A thought that ‘Bez’ immediately agreed with: “Let’s hope! If they give it to me, I’ll pay them!“, the eloquent comment of the Mooney VR46 team rider.

Bezzecchi irrepressible

“This was simply not the right tire for here – the Italian #72 ruled again, before admiring with satisfaction the cups made for the first three classified – what a fucking beautiful. It’s about time they made a nice cup“. The debate on the type of tires to be used in the race – between soft, medium and hard compounds – continued, sparking perhaps the most amusing phase of the chat, with a Q&A between Bezzecchi and Bagnaia which appeared as genuine as it was emblematic of the fraternal relationship that binds them: “Yesterday with the soft I was better because I ‘spinna’ less”, noted ‘Bez’. “Luckily you put the hard“, Bagnaia replied. And Bezzecchi, as if he was waiting for nothing else: “Yes, otherwise he’ll fuck you today too“.

The ‘synthesis’ of Aleix

This last goliardic joke has unleashed the collective laughter and especially those of Aleix Espargarò, very amused to see the two Italians joking so much with each other after a very tight challenge on the track. This is where hers came from final jokewhich also seemed like a warning for the second part of the season: “You guys will see the day you give yourself a win for the championship who will laugh!”. The world challenge is prepared, but always in the name of friendship.