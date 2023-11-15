VR46 in Lusail

The penultimate stage of the 2023 world championship of the MotoGP class sees the 22 riders of the premier class engaged in Lusail Qatar Grand Prixwith Valentino Rossi’s VR46 determined more than ever to obtain good results to conclude an excellent season in the best possible way.

Marco Bezzecchi he is in fact close to securing third place in the world championship, given that he is just 5 points away from the mathematical certainty of finishing on the world podium in the drivers’ standings. The Rimini native appreciates the Lusail track and is confident of obtaining a good result and celebrating with his team the best final result in his history in MotoGP.

Luca Marini instead has the chance to get closer to fifth position, 29 points away after the recent Sepang race. The Italian driver is currently eighth in the standings and in Qatar he will try to further close the gap to Johann Zarco, who is not experiencing a great moment of form – victory for Australia aside. The sirens of Honda HRC are always present for Marini, who have put him in their sights for the post-Marc Marquez match: radio paddock reports the agreement is now close.

The words of the pilots

Luca Marini: “I really like the Doha track, not only the track which is fast, but at the same time really technical, but also the whole atmosphere you can breathe here. Racing at night is always special and for the first time this track will not be the scene of the first race of the season, but could even be decisive for the title. In Sepang I had excellent sensations, but in the two races I collected less than expected. This weekend we are fighting for important points for the final positions in the general“.

Marco Bezzecchi: “I return to the track in Qatar after two good placings in Malaysia even if I have never managed to be completely comfortable driving and I’m a bit sorry about this because the Sepang track is one of my favourites. I also really like this one from Losail, the atmosphere and the fact of running at night, and then we arrive here with the certainty of P3 in the Championship really close. It would be a great result for me and the whole team, the boys have had a great season and they deserve it.”.