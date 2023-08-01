Back on track

More than a month after the last GP valid for the 2023 world championship, held in the setting of Assen, MotoGP is finally ready to officially return to the track this weekend for the first round after the long summer break. Teams and riders will stop at Silverstoneon the circuit where the British Grand Prix. A test that could immediately relaunch Marco Bezzecchi overtaking Jorge Martin in the general standings, given the one point gap that separates the Mooney VR46 team rider from the Spanish Pramac rider, who is in turn behind the world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

The pros and cons according to Bezzecchi

A track that, among other things, evokes good memories for the 24-year-old from Rimini, capable of conquering a podium here in Moto2 in 2021. One more way to come back with more motivation: “I went on vacation with the mood I wanted – he explained a few days before the first free practice sessions – I had a practically perfect weekend in the Netherlands and enjoyed being at home during these weeks. I missed the bikes, even if we often trained with the guys from the Academy, but the GPs are something else. Silverstone is not an easy track to interpret, very long, with a series of guided curves and it won’t be obvious to be there with the strongest. Let’s start off on the right foot from Friday, let’s also try this new change on the format that it should help us become familiar with the track and we go back to work with full batteries for this second half of the season”.

Marini’s determination

His compatriot and teammate is also very excited Luca Marini11 points away from the top-5 and determined to aim for the third podium of the season after the one obtained in the Sprint in Argentina and in the main race in Austin: “It was a long break, but it was needed! Plus a lot of important things happened and I’m glad because now I will be back on track with even more motivation for this second half of the season. We come from a series of solid races, where I achieved good placements, but perhaps something was missing to be there with the very top group to fight for the positions that count. The goal from now until Valencia is this: keep working hard, pay attention to details and get close to the strongest. Silverstone is a very complicated and technical track but we have an excellent package to be competitive, we will also try the new change to the format and the crowd here is always special”.