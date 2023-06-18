Bezzecchi smiles again

After the disappointments accumulated at Mugello and in the Sprint of the German Grand Prix, Marco Bezzecchi he found his smile again on Sunday at the Sachsenring, with a 4th place final obtained at the end of a good battle with his teammate and with Binder, who then crashed in the second half of the race. A result that therefore allowed the rider from Rimini to defend his third position in the general standings also following the podium conquered today by Zarco, 3rd today as in the last round in Tuscany.

The ‘secret’ of the step forward

The fact remains that the Mooney VR46 team rider, while still aware of the problems present on his Ducati, also appreciated the progress between yesterday’s Sprint and today’s race, trying to summarize them in this way to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP: “I did a lot of overtaking and I enjoyed it – has explained – Surely it’s a nice redemption after the sprint of yesterday. Matteo Flamigni (Technical Director, ed) Did a big change and it was fineI found myself better also thanks to the average lapping better, and therefore I was able to go faster”.

The regret

However, Bezzecchi underlined some aspects that put him in particular difficulty, mainly related to the tires and, as for the other riders, to the real challenge of finding the ideal spot on the Sachsenring track to overtake: “I tried to manage the tires well, though in the final I was slightly behind Zarco – he added – too bad, but it’s been a good comeback and I’m happy. I had a good start, I wasn’t in bad shape, but I lost the position to Binder who got off to a better start than me. Then Aleix Espargarò passed me on the soft, and I knew he could pass me. The problem is that when he passed me he sent me a little wide, Alex Marquez ran into me and I wasted time there. At that point I had to reassemble, but there are two overtaking points here, and therefore it was hard“.