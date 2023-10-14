Unexpected podium

Mandalika was truly a special Saturday for Marco Bezzecchi. The rider from Rimini, recovering from a broken collarbone suffered in training last week at the Ranch, seemed destined to miss the first stage of the Asian triptych, thus giving up any remaining hopes of fighting for the title. Instead, with a show of pride and resistance, the #72 of the Mooney VR46 team not only took the flight that took him to Indonesia, but was also able to achieve a splendid third place in the Sprint race, behind ‘usual’ now Martin and teammate Luca Marini, also returning from an injury.

Pain resistance

“I’m really happy. Honestly, I would never have thought of coming here and doing this race in these conditions – the Ducati representative commented to Sky Sport MotoGP – but I saw myself there in front and I noticed that in the first 7 laps I was going really well, almost like if I had nothing. Then with the decline in adrenaline I started to feel a bit of pain especially when braking. As long as I wasn’t behind the others I was going fast, but when I got behind Maverick I really started to struggle, because you have to ride in a more physical way and it’s more difficult to stop with him in front. I tried to pass him a couple of times on the right but I always went wide and I lacked a bit of strength.”

“Then on the last lap I gritted my teeth and managed to pass him – continued Bezzecchi, analyzing his race – and so I’m really happy. I feel pain when braking and when changing direction, when you have to push on the handlebars. My problem is that my neck is still stiff and tense from the operation and my body, to compensate, makes me use muscles that I usually use less: my back and pectorals hurt a lot”. Obviously, looking to tomorrow, the longer length of the ‘real’ race worries Bez: “It will be very hard and I really hope to be able to do the race with the medium – he underlined – because given how the soft wears out it won’t be possible to use it”.

Thanks to the doctors

Bezzecchi also thanked the people who helped him in recent days: “I wanted to thank Dr. Porcellini and Carlo (the physiotherapist, ed.). It’s never enough to thank them because they helped me so much. When we met on Monday, after I came home from the hospital, we did a few rehearsals and I was really sick. But on Tuesday I woke up and I was much better: I went to train with a different spirit and told myself that I could do it. At that point the doctor examined me before leaving and he was surprised too: so it was a great job from everyone at home.”