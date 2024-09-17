Bezuglaya submitted her resignation from the post of deputy head of the Rada defense committee

Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuglaya announced that she has written a letter of resignation from her position as deputy chair of the Verkhovna Rada’s national security committee. The text of the statement was published in her Telegram-channel.

The document notes that Bezuglaya is asking to be elected as a member of the committee on foreign policy and international cooperation.

According to the UNN agency, the head of the parliamentary faction “Servant of the People” David Arakhamia registered a draft resolution in the Rada, which called for appointing Bezuglya as a member of the Foreign Policy Committee and removing her from her current position.

Earlier, Bezuglaya accused the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, of trying to hide failures in the combat zone. According to her, he ordered that the Pokrovsk direction be divided into two in the General Staff reports: Pokrovsk and Kurakhovsk.