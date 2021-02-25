People’s Artist of Russia Sergei Bezrukov told how he started farming during a pandemic. This was reported by Izvestia.

“I, like everyone else, did not go on stage for six months, did not act in films. We lived in the country, were engaged in subsidiary farming – we even got chickens. I myself planted tomatoes, cucumbers, fruit trees, ”the actor shared.

He stated that a Soviet person cannot be intimidated by a pandemic, since he went through the 1990s. Bezrukov remembered food coupons, a shortage of goods and an empty refrigerator in the house. “But nothing, survived. And now we would have survived: on buckwheat, on pasta, ”he added.

The artist, who is the artistic director of the Moscow Provincial Drama Theater, admitted that by the end of 2020, the institution’s revenues fell by two-thirds. According to him, in some situations, employees of the cultural sector have to work in the negative.

“Spectators are still very careful, they decide to buy a ticket at the very last moment and, conversely, they may return the ticket at the last moment – for example, due to illness. All damage can be calculated only when all this is over, ”concluded Bezrukov.

Earlier, the actor revealed the reason for the absence of negative roles in his filmography. According to Bezrukov, he would not like to try on the images of “absolute evil”. The artist said that because of this he will never play a rapist and a maniac in a movie or TV series.