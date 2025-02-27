Bezos turns to the right the Washington Post and orders to dedicate the opinion section to promote “the free market”

Jeff Bezos, the owner of the Washington Posthas sent an email on Wednesday to newspaper employees announcing a change in the opinion section of the newspaper that seems to align it more closely with the political right.

“I write to inform you about a change that will reach our opinion pages. We are going to write every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal freedoms and free markets, ”said Bezos.

“Of course, we will also cover other issues, but the views that oppose these pillars will be published by others. There was a time when a newspaper, especially one with local monopoly, could consider a service take a broad opinion section every morning to cover all points of view. Today, the Internet does that job, ”he added.

Bezos’s decision to inject a more frequent and forceful orientation towards conservatism will also cause the departure of the opinion editor, David Shipley, although it is not clear if he was fired for opposing the new direction of Bezos or if he decided to resign.

Shipley, who joined the Washington Post In 2022 as editor of the publishing page, it was one of the most outstanding protest voices when Bezos blocked the publication of an editorial support for Kamala Harris, the Democratic rival of Donald Trump, before the presidential elections last November.

However, in January he defended the decision of the Post of Do not publish a satirical cartoon of Ann Telnaeswinner of the Pulitzer Award, which showed Bezos and other magnates of the kneeling media before a giant Trump figure, offering money bags.

Telnaes resigned, adding to a growing number of high profile employees who have abandoned the newspaper at a time of great agitation. After the blocking of Harris support, the Post He lost 250,000 subscribers, and several of his star writers joined rival publications.

“Not every editorial trial reflects a malicious force,” Shipley said at the time, adding that he had spoken with Telnaes and asked him to reconsider his resignation: “My decision was guided by the fact that we had just published a column on the same issue as the cartoon and we had already scheduled another column – this time satirical – for its publication.”

In his message on Wednesday, Bezos emphasized that he is “in favor of the United States and proud to be” and that he offered “David Shipley, whom I admire deeply, the opportunity to lead this new stage.”

“I suggested that if your answer was not a ‘clear that’, then it had to be a ‘no’. After considering it carefully, David decided to step aside. This is a significant change, it will not be easy and will require a 100%commitment – respect your decision, “he wrote, adding that the newspaper is now” looking for a new opinion editor that leads this new address. ”

– Jeff Stein (@Jeffstein.bsky.social) February 26, 2025, 16:28

After the mail of Bezos, Jeff Stein, reporter of economy of the Washington Postcriticized the magnate’s decision.

“Huge intrusion of Bezos in the opinion section of the Washington Post– It makes clear that dissident opinions will not be published, “he wrote in X and Bluesky:” I have not yet felt interference in my journalistic work in the news section, but if Bezos tries to intervene in the news area, I will renounce immediately and let them know. ”