Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, in 2019 in Washington. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world according to the magazine Forbes, supports the corporate tax increase proposed by US President Joe Biden to fund an ambitious $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan. His support for the rate increase – from the current 21% to 28%, the White House proposes – has been made public this Tuesday, just 24 hours after the US Secretary of the Treasury, asked for a global minimum corporate tax for the multinationals to stop the race to the bottom of the last 30 years.

Bezos’s statement, released by Amazon’s corporate account – the same one that was forced to admit that the company’s drivers have to urinate in plastic bottles due to lack of toilets – reads: “We recognize that this investment [el plan de infraestructuras] it will require concessions from all parties, both in the details of what is included and how it is paid (we support an increase in corporate tax) ”.

Thus, in parentheses, Bezos seems to respond to a criticism of Biden, who last Wednesday, during the presentation of the infrastructure plan in Pittsburgh, lamented “the various legal tricks” used by the world’s largest corporations to avoid taxes. Biden pointed directly to Amazon, which he said is one of the 91 companies on the Fortune 500 – the nation’s top 500 – that resorts to “loopholes. [legales] not to pay a single penny of federal income tax. ” “I don’t want to punish them [a las empresas] But this is not right, ”Biden said.

In 2019, the Democrat said about the technology that no company that generates billions in profits should pay a lower tax rate than firefighters and teachers.

All this also occurs in a context in which Amazon, which has had to admit that the working conditions of some of its employees leave much to be desired, finds itself on the ropes due to the mobilization of its workers and awaits the result of the vote of the 6,000 of a warehouse in Alabama to form a union, an eventuality that he has tried to prevent with courage.

The president has been in favor of the workers’ union organization, in general and without citing the specific case of Amazon, “to bargain collectively with their companies”, but he has done so in full controversy due to the restrictions that the technology company tried to impose on the voting process in Alabama warehouse by requiring a face-to-face vote. The authorities finally agreed with the workers and the vote was carried out by email.

Bezos has been chosen for the fourth consecutive year by the magazine Forbes the richest man in the world. At 57, he has an estimated $ 177 billion fortune thanks to the e-commerce company, which he founded in 1994 and from which he will retire as CEO and President later this year.

