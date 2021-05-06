Thursday, May 6, 2021
Bezos sells a $ 2 billion stake in Amazon shares

by admin
May 6, 2021
in World
US Securities Commission data released on Wednesday showed that Jeff Bezos, founder and president of the US e-commerce giant, sold a portion of his stake in the company worth nearly two billion dollars.
Bezos had sold quantities of Amazon shares several times during the recent period.
In February and November of last year, he sold more than $ 7 billion in shares.
It is noteworthy that Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 and is still the largest individual shareholder in it.
The company’s market value recently reached about $ 1.6 trillion.
According to Forbes magazine and the Bloomberg Index of World Billionaires, Bezos is the richest person in the world, with an estimated wealth of more than $ 190 billion.
Bezos intends to relinquish the position of CEO of Amazon during the third quarter of this year to occupy the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors only.

Source: Agencies

