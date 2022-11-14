Founder of Amazon has an estimated net worth of US$ 124 billion; did not set a deadline or amount to be donated

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 58, has said for the first time that he plans to donate most of his wealth to charity while he is still alive. Bezos’ net worth is estimated at $124 billion (R$660 billion at current exchange rates), according to the list of billionaires from Bloomberg🇧🇷

According to the North American vehicle, the founder of Amazon is the 4th richest person in the world.

According to Bezos, the “difficult part” is to find a way to make distribution efficient for solving global problems. The statement was given in interview given to CNN North-American next to his girlfriend, the former television presenter Lauren Sánchez, on Saturday (14.Nov.2022).

The couple, who have been together since 2019, said they were “building capacity” to donate the money, but did not provide details on the percentages involved or a time frame for the philanthropic contribution.

“It’s not easy. Building Amazon wasn’t easy. It took a lot of work, a lot of super smart teammates, hard working teammates, and I’m figuring it out […] that charity and philanthropy are very similar.”said Bezos.

Priority will be given to projects to combat climate change and support leaders who can build consensus on issues that divide humanity, according to Bezos.

The businessman had already committed to allocate US$ 10 billion (R$ 53 billion) for the next 10 years to the environmental fund Bezos Earth Fund, co-chaired by Sánchez. THE Forbes estimates that he donated US$ 2.4 billion (R$ 12 billion) to charitable projects throughout his life, equivalent to 5% of his fortune.

On the last Tuesday (8.Nov.2022), he transferred about $174 million worth of Amazon stock for nonprofit organizations.

The ex-wife of the businessman, Mackenzie Scott, donated about US$ 12.8 billion (R$ 66 billion) to more than 1,200 non-profit organizations since divorce with bezos, to whom she was married for 25 years. Scott’s net worth is valued at $23.8 billion (R$126 billion), according to the Bloomberg🇧🇷