It seems that Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and second richest citizen in the world (at least this week), with a fortune of US$ 175 billion, wants to cheat death. Money doesn’t buy everything, but it can be invested in if you try not to age, for example. After a conference at the mansion of Russian-born billionaire Yuri Milner (some participated via video) on how biotechnology could be used to make people look younger, $3 billion flowed into the newly founded Altos Labs — much of it came out of Bezos’ pocket. The company wants to reprogram cells in laboratories

to revitalize entire bodies of animals and, by extension, serve to prolong human life. Among the experts in the endeavor is Juan Carlos Izpisúa, a Spanish biologist who believes that human life can be increased by 50 years. All you need to do is warn Bezos that his space flights aboard Blue Origin do not prevent “cellular degradation” if the rocket explodes.