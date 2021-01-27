Amazon founder Jeff Bezos intends to receive $ 1.7 million in compensation from the brother of his beloved Lauren Sanchez Michael Sanchez for legal costs that were caused by the leakage of information about his personal life, the agency reports. Bloomberg…

According to Sanchez’s lawyer Tom Warren, such a demand is “indecent and even absurd.”

In January 2019, the businessman announced his divorce from his wife and stopped hiding the affair with the former TV presenter, 49-year-old Lauren Sanchez.

This statement preempted the publication of the National Enquirer about Bezos’ betrayal of his wife. The publication claimed that 48 hours before the announcement of the entrepreneur, it warned him about the collected dirt. In turn, the billionaire said that the tabloid was blackmailing him and threatening to publish intimate photos.

Bezos initiated an investigation into the leak because he suspected that the source was Brother Sanchez, who actively supports US President Donald Trump. Trump himself said he was unaware of the National Enquirer’s investigation.

Trump’s conflict with Amazon began during his first election race. The American leader has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the company, he believes, pays low taxes, and criticized The Washington Post for allegedly untrue publications. The publication belongs to Bezos.

March 29, 2020, according to the newspaper Wall street journalSanchez sued American Media Inc (AMI) for claiming that he was the source of information about his sister’s extramarital affairs with the billionaire leaked to the National Enquirer and received $ 200,000 from the tabloid.