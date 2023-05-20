Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company won a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) contract on May 19 to develop a spacecraft that will take humans to the moon. Two years ago, the company lost a similar contract to SpaceX Elon Musk, writes The Washington Post.

The $3.4 billion contract is for NASA’s planned third lunar landing under the Artemis program. Landing using the Blue Origin spacecraft, the 52-foot-tall (15.8 m) four-legged Blue Moon lander, will occur in 2029, after two pre-crewed SpaceX landings.

As part of the Artemis program, NASA intends to ensure regular flights of astronauts to the moon. But instead of sending them to the equatorial region of the moon, as was done during the Apollo era in the 60s and 70s of the last century, the agency is targeting the south pole of the Earth’s satellite, where there is water in the form of ice in shadowed craters.

In a May 19 statement, NASA chief Bill Nelson said the space agency has “big goals for the Artemis program: approximately one lunar surface flight per year for astronaut stays of up to 30 days.”

In January, the head of NASA Nelson, speaking of the lunar race, in which China was actively involved, noted that one should be on the alert. He is confident that the United States will win it if they do not lose a minute in the next two years, which will be decisive.

On April 10, Nathan Eismont, a leading researcher at the Space Research Institute (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said that Russian cosmonauts will be able to fly to the Moon in the next 7-10 years.

On April 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it was necessary to resume the domestic lunar program and missions to other planets as soon as possible. He added that the Russian orbital station, the project of which is being developed by specialists, will become the country’s outpost in space.