Struggling only for math

Undoubtedly the season of Marco Bezzecchi has consecrated the driver from Rimini among the leading faces of the world championship. Extremely fast, feisty and always smiling, the centaur of the VR46 team managed to assert himself well beyond the value of his bike – a one-year-old Ducati -, managing to be in the top three places in the world rankings for the entire year. With three races left in 2023, ‘Bez’ is still mathematically fighting for the title and therefore in these last races he finds himself playing the role of the third wheel in the Thursday press conference.

And so also in Malaysia, Bezzecchi found himself in the middle between Bagnaia and Martin, despite being 79 and 66 points behind the two title contenders in the standings. The rider from Romagna knows well that he can run with a clear mindwith the sole aim of having good races and giving himself the right push for 2024, a year on which he has great expectations. Bezzecchi should have no problem taking home third place in the world championship, given the 61 points that separate him from Brad Binder on KTM.

In Malaysia the Italian has never achieved a podium placing and his best result dates back to last season, where he finished the race in fourth position after starting from the fourth spot on the starting grid. It was a solo race for the VR46 centaur, who came 2.6 seconds from Quartararo’s third step of the podium and was 6.4 seconds behind Alex Rins’ fifth place.

Bezzecchi’s words at the press conference

“The trio of previous races were intense for me, my physical condition wasn’t at its best. I came home and continued training, I feel ready and better. Overall my condition surprises me in a positive way. I didn’t go on the motorbike, I thought it was better to rest to get here in good condition. I’m certainly not 100%, as soon as I put my shoulder under pressure it creates neck and back problems.

Fighting for victory? In Thailand I was fast, but I made some mistakes in the race. Here in Sepang I can try to repeat myself, but weather conditions will be a key element.

The World Cup is still possible, even if extremely difficult. I also want to go up to the podium and make the ear gesture.”