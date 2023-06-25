Bezzecchi second in Assen like a year ago

Marco Bezzecchi after winning yesterday’s Sprint he confirmed his second position at Assen in the Netherlands exactly like a year ago when he obtained his first career podium in MotoGP. Today Francesco Bagnaia was too strong for the VR46 rider who had to settle for second place at the finish line.

Bezzecchi’s words

“It went well and I’m happy. I knew that with the medium tire Pecco would have been a little faster, so I knew she could have gone like this and for this I am very happy with my result, also because I struggled to pass Brad – Bezzecchi’s analysis to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – he was strong my pressure came up and I did a bit of elastic for many lapsand when I was able to pass him I did two laps where I was going fast”.

The unexpected problem

“But then I had a problem with the bike and I shit myself because I told myself that Binder was sure to screw me over. It was 7 rounds of true survival, where the bike vibrated a lot and I didn’t understand why. We have to try to understand this thing, but I’m very happy because it was a fantastic weekend where I did my best. This track is a pleasure, and regardless of the problems or not, I enjoyed it a lot. other than that the bike ran really well. Flamigni and the guys were really good and I had a fantastic feeling straight away, I gritted my teeth a bit behind Binder, but I managed to outwit him. It takes some courage there, but it was the only place I could try to pass it. Between last year’s Assen and this year’s there were many other races in which I grew up and gained experience, my team also grew and helped me, but above all we had fun like crazy and we found a nice relationship to work well together, I consider them friends and it makes the difference. With the medium the bike handles better, but it spins a little more, so handling it is difficult. Maybe with the soft I would have managed better or the same. It was hot today and it was a risk I didn’t want to take, and throwing away such a beautiful weekend would have been wasted” concluded Bezzecchi regarding the fact that he didn’t fit the soft tire on the rear.