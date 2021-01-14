Bill Urszula Antoniak, the director behind ‘Beyond the words’, the film that hits the billboard this Friday, which left Poland to discover itself outside the culture that had defined it until then. The person in charge of films like ‘Nothing Personal’ or ‘Nude Area’ says that becoming a Dutch citizen was a “very emotional” experience, but she soon realized that that passport had more of a symbolic value. In the eyes of others, Antoniak was still an immigrant. He soon discovered, as he says, that being an immigrant “is an existential state.” And yet, he explains, “I could not find films that dealt with this aspect of immigration, since this cinema usually reflects adversity, rejection and poverty, and presents the immigrant as a victim who cries out for empathy.”

With her fourth film, the filmmaker tries to approach the issue of immigration from a new point of view, that of immigrant “perfectly integrated” in the society to which he has arrived. Michael (Jakub Gierszał) is a young and successful lawyer who burns Berlin nights with Franz (Christian lober), his boss and best friend. There seems to be no difference between the two, but Michael, who emigrated from Poland after his mother passed away years ago, continues to pay particular attention to his accent. His life takes an unexpected turn when a decadent Polish bohemian shows up at his house claiming to be his father (Andrzej Chyra), a man whom she believed dead.

Shot in black and white – «It was not a purely aesthetic choice, since it helped to build the universe of the film from binary oppositions», says the director-, the film includes the week that father and son spend together, two complete strangers, between empathy rejection and mistrust. From there, Michael will go deeper into his roots, something that makes an identity and existential crisis inevitable.

With an elegant and careful photograph, the filmmaker pulls symbolism to draw an interesting and well-armed reflection. The film, which arrives four years late to our screens, participated in the official selection of the San Sebastián and Toronto festivals in 2017.