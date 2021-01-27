A few days ago, Arturo Vidal shouted to heaven: “I don’t understand why they keep looking for coaches abroad having so many good ones from our country.” But it seems that the directors of the Chilean soccer federation did not pay much attention to it because the names of Sebastián Beccacece, Hernán Crespo and Antonio Mohamed have just been added a candidate that he likes a lot: Matías Jesús Almeyda. And it is number set.

So much so that on the other side of the Cordillera they already take it as a given that Pelado will become DT de la Roja following in the footsteps of Bielsa, Borghi, Sampaoli and Pizzi. This Friday it would be presented.

The controversy over Argentine technicians has been going on for years. And, beyond the complaints of King Arturo, the DTs of our country have been guarantees of success in the trans-Andean team. If Bielsa imposed the change of mentality (and took him to the Top 10 in the World Cup in South Africa), Sampaoli was the successful continuation when he won the 2015 Copa América, a title that would be repeated a year later by the current Racing coach, Juan Antonio Pizzi, in the Copa América Centenario.

King Arturo in the match that Chile lost in Caracas and meant the first leg of Rueda. Photo: EFE

Now Almeyda will have the challenge of putting Chile in the qualifying positions for the next World Cup in Qatar 2022. La Roja is sixth in the standings with four points, eight from Brazil and two from Uruguay, which would be the last to enter a repechage .

In four qualifying rounds, the team led by Reinaldo Rueda had won only one game. He lost in his debut with Uruguay, drew with Colombia, achieved his first victory with Peru and fell again against Venezuela in the fourth, which meant goodbye for the DT who already works in the Colombia team.

Pelado’s debut would be on March 25 against Paraguay and five days later he will visit Ecuador in Quinto.

Thus, beyond the criticism, El Pelado would become the eighth Argentine coach of the Red behind Juan Salerno (1957), Alejandro Scopelli (1967), Vicente Cantatore (1984), Marcelo Bielsa (2006), Claudio Borghi (2011 ), Jorge Sampaoli (2013), and Juan Antoni Pizzi (2016).