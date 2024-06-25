André Cardozoi André Cardozo https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/andre-cardozo/ 06/25/2024 – 6:00

From Las Vegas, USA*

“Welcome to my new virtual living room”, joked Antonio Neri, CEO of HP Enterprise, when opening his presentation at HPE Discover 2024, held last Tuesday (18) in Las Vegas.

When starting his talk, Neri established a new visual level for traditional corporate event keynotes. He was the first executive to speak at Sphere, the mega events venue that since September last year has become a new landmark in the Las Vegas landscape.

A clear challenge for those giving the talk is trying to keep the audience’s attention with competition from Sphere’s visual and sound effects. Throughout the hour-long presentation, it was common to see people turning their necks sideways and upwards to check out the spectacular images on the Sphere’s immersive screen. And the impressive effects go beyond the screen. During Neri’s performance, the ground shook a few times as videos showed cars and rockets speeding up.

Despite the “competition”, Neri stated that he felt comfortable during the presentation. “Last year, when Sphere was still under construction, I visited the site with some collaborators and said ‘let’s do a presentation here’. It was a plan for a long time now. That’s why I was very calm during the presentation,” he said in a conversation with journalists after the keynote.

A new level of entertainment

The colossal Sphere structure took five years to build and cost an astronomical US$2.3 billion. The investment was made by MSG Group, a US entertainment giant that also owns the famous Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Sphere has capacity for up to 20 thousand people and its most eye-catching structure is the gigantic LED panel on the outside. The “pixels” of the sphere are actually 1.2 million LED panels, each with 48 individual LEDs, totaling about 58.4 million LEDs

Opened with a six-month season by Irish band U2, the Sphere also functions as a cinema, showing the film Postcard from Earth, by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, specially created for the venue’s innovative immersive screen. It has also been the site of boxing and UFC fights. With this Tuesday’s presentation, Sphere also inaugurates a new phase as a stage for keynotes at major events.

* The journalist traveled at the invitation of HPE