JENIN, West Bank — Less than three years ago, Wassif Frahat spent $3 million to open a luxury two-story restaurant, Ali Baba. With a striking columned entrance, polished stone floors, glittering chandeliers and colorful frescoes on high ceilings, the restaurant was his commitment to a better future.

According to the criteria of

The Ali Baba in Jenin is just a few minutes’ drive from the Jalameh checkpoint, which in normal times allows Israeli Arab citizens to enter the West Bank. The atmosphere is Palestinian and the shops, restaurants and services are considerably cheaper than in Israel. The crossing also allows Palestinians with valid entry permits to go to work in Israel.

However, after Hamas invaded Israel from Gaza on October 7, the checkpoint was closed. Israel withheld most tax revenue from West Bank authorities in an effort to weaken them and repress Palestinians more broadly.

The economy in the north of the territory has collapsed, and the better future that Frahat hoped for now seems further away than ever.

The war that followed the invasion is devastating the Gaza Strip, but it is also impoverishing the West Bank, which has become a kind of second front in Israel’s battle against the Palestinian militant group.

The Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the West Bank but does not run the Gaza Strip, has been paying only about 50 percent of the salaries it owes its roughly 140,000 employees. In the West Bank as a whole, which has about 3 million people, 144,000 jobs have disappeared since October, and 148,000 Palestinians working in Israel have lost their jobs, the World Bank reports. Before Oct. 7, unemployment in the West Bank was about 13 percent, compared with 45 percent in the Gaza Strip.

Frahat, 51, once had 53 employees at his restaurant and an older one downtown. “Now I only have 18 because business is down 90 percent,” he said.

Israeli Arabs are not the only customers he has lost; local Palestinians have also stopped coming. They lack money and fear continued Israeli military incursions, he said. His forces are trying to quell rising militancy among armed Palestinian youth who largely run the sprawling refugee camps in Jenin and the cities of Tulkarem and Nablus.

The Israeli army killed seven people in a raid in Jenin on July 5, following a larger operation in late May in which 12 people were killed.

In large parts of Jenin, and especially near its refugee camp, Israeli troops, using tanks and armored bulldozers, have torn up roads, cut water and sewage pipes, snapped electrical cables and smashed many shop fronts and United Nations offices, including a recently renovated clinic. The scene is similar in Tulkarem, with its two refugee camps.

Jenin and some of the camps are strongholds of armed resistance to the occupation. Israel has carried out frequent raids over the years, but they have become more common since Oct. 7. Israeli officials say the raids are part of anti-terror operations against Hamas and an extension of the war. Hundreds of Palestinians have been detained.

The raids have piled more misery on an economy in crisis. Amar Abu Beker, 49, president of the Jenin Chamber of Commerce, which represents 5,000 businesses, said 70 percent of them were struggling to stay afloat.

The chamber is working to repair key roads that Israeli forces have destroyed because the Palestinian Authority has little money for such work, Abu Beker said.

“The Palestinian Authority is clinging to its positions,” Abu Beker said. “Without money, you cannot operate.”

In a recent report, the World Bank said the financial health of the authority “has worsened dramatically over the past three months, significantly increasing the risk of a fiscal collapse.” It cited a “drastic reduction” in fiscal transfers from Israel and “a massive drop in economic activity.”

At the entrance to the camp in Jenin, Mahmoud Jalmaneh, 56, a father of seven, said: “The checkpoints are closed; we cannot work in Israel or leave the country.

“We are alone,” he added. “We are an isolated people under occupation.”