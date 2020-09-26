A hundred years from now, if a research student wants to do research on 21st century coronated India, he will have to face amazing surprises. Looking at the current news videos, he will feel that the biggest problem facing India in the late 2020s was the intoxication of some film stars. Corona, the encroachment of the Chinese army and the economic turmoil will only see him running on the misguided ticker of news channels. It is both the strength and the tragedy of the media that it inadvertently creates an ongoing interpretation of history, without knowing how far-reaching its effects will be.

Hopefully! Our TV media knows how to balance.

Do not assume here that I am underestimating the problem of drug addiction in the younger generation. This is an epidemic that governments, not just India, but around the world have been battling for the last century. Ronald Reagan, who held the US ruling house in his grasp with warm nationalism, had declared it informally even to the national problem. He set up a special task force whose job was to kill Colombia’s drug-lord Pablo Escobar. At that time, the United States had spent almost as many resources for its elimination as it had ever pledged for Che Guevara, who had created a revolution in Latin American countries. Comparison of Che Guevara with Pablo Escobar may pass to some people, but this is how the equations of power-policy are made. If you want, you can reveal a smile on it.

The question arises that after the slaughter of Pablo Escobar, did the illegal drug trade in America end? Not sure Ronald Reagan, who was once the hero of Hollywood stunt films, treated the sick, not the disease, so the patient went away, but the merger remains unchanged. Pablo had come under attack simply because he had created breathtaking glamor for himself instead of living an anonymous life like the old drug-lords. Her royal life was on the cover of fashion magazines, and fascinated by seeing them, Pablo was engaged in an allegory to occupy the presidential palace of Colombia.

Some people in our country are also alleging that the film stars who have been targeted, they are victims of politics, not drugs. The favorite jumla of such people is- ‘Who doesn’t get drunk in the industry?’ This is a nefarious attempt to simplify the problem. I disagree with this, because the young generation has been inspired by these stars. When we were younger, it is often said that when a girl’s hair is short, she has taken inspiration from cinematic practice. Likewise, the one who has big hair is called Nutan. Meena Kumari with a round face was given the status of Rekha or Hema Malini with the big eyes. Gabru is said to be like young Dharmendra and staunch young boy Dev Anand.

Even today, these stars have an impact on the movements and speech of the youth. Amitabh Bachchan’s dialogues have passed on for years despite the fresh taste of the people. Salman’s bodybuilding runs the livelihood of gym operators, while hair dressers wait for Aamir or Shahrukh’s new look. Those in Mumbai who are under the scanner came to the target only because a cine star had committed suicide. If film stars are so effective, don’t you think that their intoxication will also cause the youth to get excited? A video went viral showing all the cine-stars drunk as ‘Talli’. He had consumed such a high amount of narcotics that his eyes seemed to be covered with eyebrows and faces were distorted. I am sure that if an agency surveys the ill effects of such videos, then amazing results can be revealed.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials may have exhibited over-enthusiasm, but any action against narcotics should be supported. It is a greater threat to humanity than the corona.

The calamity of instant news has started blunting our memories. This is the reason we forgot, the Punjab election in 2017 was fought on the issue of drug addiction. The Aam Aadmi Party raised it initially, but Amarinder Singh took it away. Today he is the Chief Minister of Punjab. How serious this problem is, it can be gauged from this that according to the figures presented in the Lok Sabha on June 25 last year, 47,344 cases of drug trafficking were registered in 2017. The maximum number of 12,439 cases were reported in Punjab, 8,440 in Kerala and 6,693 in Uttar Pradesh. But according to the NCRB, Maharashtra had the highest number of cases of drug abuse in the same year. 96 percent of the 14,634 cases were related to personal use. It was followed by Punjab.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, if Maharashtra is number one in the case of personal intoxication, then the clout in Mumbai is a right step, but people will call it good only when the bureau officials enlarge their scope. will do. There should be a long campaign against drugs across the country. Hopefully, this campaign will not be limited to a few stars of Maya Nagari. If it did, it would be called a painful repeat of history, where Pablo, the avatar of glamor, is killed, but his business continues unabated.

