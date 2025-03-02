Beyond the stairs: the initiative that drives work well -being

In a world where sedentary lifestyle is the norm, Iberia has decided to move. Your initiative Each step adds He was born to encourage the use of the stairs in front of the elevator and promote healthier habits among his employees. Through an application, participants register their steps, accumulate journeys and add up to effort and commitment.

The challenge, which began in the central offices of Madrid, has left a significant mark: the most constant participants have seen their names engraved on the steps of the building in recognition of their efforts. This challenge has spread to Muñoza, where Hangars and Workshops also accumulate kilometers in their soles. In this case, their names are not recorded in steps, but in the trees of the central promenade, a new symbol of constancy and overcoming.

To celebrate this evolution, in the landscaped area of ​​these facilities, Iberia has organized a special event that combines recognition and physical activity. During the day the employees have been able to participate in a yoga session, reinforcing the message that moving is key to well -being.

With each climb up and each path traveled, Each step adds It shows that small gestures can make a big difference in health and day -to -day work. By promoting these practices, Iberia not only seeks to improve the health of its employees, but also consolidate a more active and dynamic work environment. In this way, the airline reaffirms its commitment to the well -being of its team and with the construction of a solid and healthy corporate culture.