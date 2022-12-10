In the fall of 2019 we live the boom of clitoral suckers. Many people who until then had not approached the world of erotic toys fell into temptation and the quintessential erotic toy went from being on the shelves of erotic shops to being an item that appeared in the windows of appliance stores. from neighborhood. Then the pandemic arrived and precisely having more time, both alone and with a partner, gave the last push to this type of sexual tool. According to the ProjectWITHIN” on Sexual Health in Spain: Sexual Life During Confinement Caused by COVID-19, 20.2% of the Spanish population practiced masturbation with sex toys during confinement. Likewise, 7.3% of couples increased their sexual repertoire at this time with the use of sex toys. In this way, according to data from the LELO company, at the end of 2020, 53% of Spaniards said they had a sex toy at home.

The question now is, what after the sucker? because years after this boom A new interest in erotic toys has been generated that the industry is trying to embrace.

“People already have a suction cup and now they are curious to know what else is there,” explains Ana Lombardía, an expert in well-being and sexual health at Womanizer. “Before, people had a vibrator, but there wasn’t that curiosity about the latest news. It is also true that the toy store is now thought of as a time for self-care and self-pleasure, something that perhaps did not happen so much before. Sexual pleasure has also become more linked to mental health and personal well-being”, reflects the sexologist.

Precisely, Womanizer is one of the brands that has opted to innovate this Christmas and has launched what some call the G-spot sucker. Womanizer OG (€199), a new vaginal stimulation toy that uses the innovative Pleasure Air technology by air waves. To develop it, 4 years have been needed with 250 people acting as testers and testers in 12 test cycles, thanks to which it was possible to create the right intensity and flexibility to generate vaginal pleasure. In this way, Womanizer OG allows the combination of Pleasure Air stimulation and vibrations, two types of stimulation that can give different sensations in the erogenous zone of the G-spot.

Another of the brands that has also opted to develop new technology is precisely Satisfyer, which has wanted to go beyond the success of its suckers with the Air Pump range. In this way, it presents a line of internal stimulation toys (vaginal and anal) that have the novelty of being able to inflate inside the vagina, to stimulate different points of pleasure. Although it is a line in development, this Christmas you can already enjoy Air Pump Booty 5 Connect, a vibrator that allows you to slowly increase the diameter of the tip of the toy. Specifically, the product inflates in 12 seconds, and increases its diameter by 15 mm. In this case, it is a vibrator designed to experiment especially with anal pleasure, but vibrators for the G-spot and double stimulation will soon be available in this line. Megwyn White, clinical sexologist and director of education at Satisfyer explains: “The vaginal canal changes throughout a woman’s cycle, which can sometimes limit contact with erogenous zones. Our Air Pump technology vibrators offer the ultimate in full-on pleasure with streamlined vibrations felt along the entire length of the inflatable shaft.”

For their part, from the Swedish brand LELO they have thought of going a step further and betting this Christmas with a toy that can eroticize any erogenous zone of our body. Is about LELO DOT, a toy designed to offer a focused pleasure in any erogenous point of the body. And it is that, according to the brand, only 22% of Spaniards have located more than 3 of their erogenous points. As a curiosity, the neck is the most identified erogenous zone as such, surpassing even the penis or the clitoris in eroticism.

“The industry of adult pleasure objects is constantly innovating, attentive to what people want and is particularly aware that human sexuality is far too complex to be poorly ‘anchored’ in genitality. Among other things, because they have understood very well that, if we continue like this, we miss out on a lot of things about our different –and unknown- orgasmic platforms”, explains Valerie Tasso, sexologist and ambassador for this luxury brand.

For this toy, LELO has developed Infinite Loop technology, which combines a soft and flexible tip with an elliptical movement -in the shape of eight- to provide precise stimulation, especially on the clitoris, but also on any of the external erogenous zones. A very versatile toy to use both alone and with a partner.

Beyond the novelties of the brands, from the erotic toy stores themselves they also have their point of view. Cristóbal Icaza, CEO of amantis, explains that suction cups continue to arouse interest, but “they are evolving towards products that use suction with other functions, such as penetration, vibration, etc…”. On the other hand, “toys with APP are also growing and the industry is making a great effort for male pleasure.”

Although one of the most common demands on these dates is precisely toys to be used as a couple, which are also trying to innovate. Thus, within the amantis toys themselves, it stands out vulvanic, a vibrator to put on the vulva inside the underwear, which is activated by remote control. In this case, compared to other similar toys, it stands out that it is designed to be used externally and not internally, which makes it more versatile, and that both its ergonomics and its silicone touch have been improved.

Finally, it should be remembered that the boom of the Satisfyer sipper was linked, among many other factors, by a competitive price compared to other sippers that had been on the market for years. In this sense, another novelty is to bet on toys low cost that can compete to some extent with the big luxury brands. In this context, the Spanish firm You Are The Princess launches into a new market where much remains to be explored. This is how they present their new firm oooh, with toys ranging from €18.99 to €49.9, betting on simple but effective designs. Among them, oral sex simulators such as Flori Lingus with 10 tongue movement modes to enjoy intense and pleasurable cunnilingus.