“Beyond the names, what is needed are policies,” said Ricardo Buryaile, the Prime Minister of Agroindustry (2015-2017) of Mauricio Macri. And who held that position in the following two years, Luis Miguel Etchevehere (2017-2019) agreed that “the policy that the Executive takes with respect to the sector is decisive.” This is how they thought about the appointment of Julián Domínguez as the new Minister of Agriculture, who was sworn in on Monday in the framework of the changes in the Cabinet of the Government of Alberto Fernández.

Buryaile said that he knows Domínguez of the Chamber of Deputies and that his personal relationship with him “is good.” “I sent him a message and he was kind enough to answer me with a call, but I do not have to judge him as a person but for his actions,” said the Formosa legislator, who in relation to his countryman Luis Basterra, considered that “in the latter two years nothing has been done for the field ”.

On that point, Etchevehere recalled: “Regardless of the people, the ministries depend on the political decision of the President. When I was a civil servant, Mauricio Macri asked us to open markets, to export more and to make processes transparent. He asked us to go out into the world to sell our products and to accompany the producers. Today I do not see that decision in the Executive ”.

Both former officials stressed the mistake made by the Alberto Fernández administration in imposing restrictions on meat exports to the world. “The Livestock Plan cannot have the letterhead of the Ministry of Production: the Agriculture portfolio cannot be subordinated to other government agencies,” said Buryaile, adding: “The Executive lives working for the situation: in livestock you cannot to project”.

In this regard, Etchevehere highlighted that “Argentina still cannot recover the stock of 10 million head of cattle.or that were lost when meat exports were closed in 2006 ″. While Buryaile added that “in the 1970s, Argentina had 61 million heads and Brazil had 50. Today, the neighboring country has 200 million cattle while our country has 54 million.”

Meanwhile, Etchevehere explained that when he learned that Domínguez would return to the position, he recalled his management during 2009-2011, in the full presidency of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

“He had the opportunity to carry out such an important portfolio for the country’s economy and at the time he accompanied the policies of Guillermo Moreno, of intervention in the markets, closing and quoting of exports through ROEs, which generated a lot of corruption and discretion. ”, Highlighted the former head of the Sociedad Rural Argentina.

